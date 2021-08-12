SC Lottery
Nonprofit increases efforts to fix leaking roofs for those who can’t afford it

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity needs donations and volunteers as it plans to repair dozens of...
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity needs donations and volunteers as it plans to repair dozens of roofs across the Lowcountry as part of their Roof Repair Rally.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sea Island Habitat for Humanity has plans to repair dozens of roofs across the Lowcountry as part of their Roof Repair Rally.

Through the program, they are aiming to repair at least 30 roofs before the end of summer. But spokesperson Sheilagh Carlisle says they are struggling to make ends meet with lumber prices as high as they are.

Carlisle says the price to fix a roof has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic first hit. So, to make the Roof Repair Rally a reality, they are looking to raise $100,000.

Nearly 80 homeowners are on the waitlist to have their roofs repaired and Carlisle says the sooner they can get to these people, the better.

Carlisle says they need donations and volunteers, specifically volunteers with roofing or contracting experience.

“Sometimes we forget that there are neighbors all around us that might not be living in the best conditions,” she says.  “For us to be able to repair some roofs, some doors, or install some ramps, and really improve the quality of life of our neighbors here, I think it’s just a wonderful thing to do.”

Carlisle says it can cost a homeowner upwards of $10,000 to fix a leaking roof.

They recently repaired a roof for a local veteran who couldn’t afford to fix it but also couldn’t afford to keep living in it.

“There were actually some holes in the roof, you could see through to the sky,” Carlisle says. “They were covered up by some tarps just to try to keep the weather out.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

