Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.
Makayla Gatling was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night around 10 p.m. wearing a red cut off shirt, black shorts and red fuzzy slippers, officers said.
Gatling is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds with black, blonde and green hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.
