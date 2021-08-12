Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.

Makayla Gatling was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night around 10 p.m. wearing a red cut off shirt, black shorts and red fuzzy slippers, officers said.

Gatling is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds with black, blonde and green hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.

