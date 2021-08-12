Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred expected to bring rain to Lowcountry next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A high pressure area should steer Fred away from the Lowcountry over the next few days, although moisture from the system will likely move in early next week.

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression Wednesday after passing over the Dominican Republic. But the storm is expected to regain tropical storm strength before reaching the western Florida peninsula by Saturday night.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Fred had moved back over water but was disorganized. The center was located about 110 miles east of Guantanamo, Cuba.

The depression will move across the southeastern Bahamas Thursday and then north of eastern and central Cuba on Friday.

There is a risk of tropical storm conditions beginning early Saturday in the Florida Keys and south Florida. Those conditions are expected to spread northward along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle through Monday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist said rain from the remnants of Fred will be expected over the southeast early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE// Tropical Depression Fred is forecast to move NW into the Florida Straits and eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Slow strengthening will take place once the storm gets over warm water and less wind shear. Rain expected in southeast early next week. pic.twitter.com/9xpeKIVZhz — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) August 12, 2021

