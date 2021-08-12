RiverDogs Even Series in Myrtle Beach with 7-2 Victory

Myrtle Beach, SC - One night after coughing up a big lead in a stunning loss, the Charleston RiverDogs made sure to keep their foot on the gas. The RiverDogs continued to add to their lead late on the way to a 7-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field.

With 61 wins, the RiverDogs remain tied with the Bowling Green Hot Rods for the most wins in Minor League Baseball. It was Myrtle Beach (43-43) that scored the first run of the game with an assist from a couple of miscues by the RiverDogs defense. In the second inning, Matt Warkentin and Yohendrick Pinango singled with two outs to start a rally.

A Michael Berglund pick-off throw to first deflected away from Jonathan Embry far enough to allow Warkentin to advance to third. Ed Howard followed with a line drive to right field that bounced out of left fielder Diego Infante’s glove allowing Warkentin to score.

The RiverDogs (61-24) tied the game on Beau Brundage’s second home run with the team, a solo shot into the left field bleachers. Another error allowed Myrtle Beach to take the lead back in the bottom of the same frame. Warkentin opened the inning with a triple and raced home when Berglund attempted a pick-off throw that caromed off of the runner and into foul territory. The miscue gave the Pelicans a 2-1 advantage. From that point forward, all of the offense belonged to the the RiverDogs.

They took the lead for the first time in the fifth. Johan Lopez began the inning with a double and scored on an RBI single from Alika Williams to tie the game. Williams advanced to second on the play when Pinango bobbled the ball in left field.

After a walk was drawn by Osleivis Basabe, Tanner Murray singled sharply to left to score Williams and give the RiverDogs a 3-2 lead. Diego Infante added a sacrifice fly before the inning concluded.

The lead grew to 5-2 in the sixth when Embry singled to start the inning and scored all the way from first on a throwing error by Warkentin, the first baseman, on an Alexander Ovalles groundball. Embry was originally out at the plate, but the call was overturned because of interference by shortstop Kevin Made earlier in the play.

The margin was extended via an RBI double by Berglund in the eighth and an RBI triple from Brundage in the ninth. Seth Johnson started the game for the RiverDogs and finished one out shy of qualifying for a win. He allowed two unearned runs on six hits and struck out four. Nomar Rojas earned the win as the first man out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out two.

The game was finished by lefty Joe LaSorsa who retired all six batters he faced with a pair of strikeouts.

At the plate, the RiverDogs outhit the Pelicans 11-8. Embry led the way with three hits, while Williams, Brundage and Lopez each finished with two. Williams extended his hitting streak to nine games.

LHP Ben Brecht (3-2, 3.28) will take the hill for the RiverDogs in game three of the series on Thursday night. On the mound for the Pelicans will be RHP Tyler Schlaffer (0-2, 5.27). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.