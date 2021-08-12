SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports small increase in weekly unemployment claims

In the week that ended Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce...
In the week that ended Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,432 first-time unemployment claims.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say the number of initial claims filed last week increased over the previous week after four consecutive weeks of decline.

In the week that ended Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,432 first-time unemployment claims. That total was 91 higher than the previous week’s 1,341.

Greenville County had the highest total first-time claims with 142, with Richland County have the second highest with 122.

Charleston County listed 62 claims, Berkeley County listed 56 claims and Dorchester County reported 48.

In the week ending Saturday, the state paid out a total of $6.5 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since March 15, 2020, the state has paid out more than $6.5 billion in benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police, family ask for information in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman
Tropical Storm Fred
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 upgrades to Tropical Storm Fred
Kenisha Brown’s parents said they are alarmed by the continued violence they are seeing in the...
Lowcountry family calls for an end to violence after daughter shot, hospitalized
Charleston County School District officials said the first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree will not...
Charleston Co. School District Football Jamboree canceled

Latest News

Charleston Southern University says its new aeronautics pilot program will prepare students for...
Charleston Southern launching SC’s first professional pilot degree program
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity needs donations and volunteers as it plans to repair dozens of...
Nonprofit increases efforts to fix leaking roofs for those who can’t afford it
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sea Island Habitat for Humanity working to fix leaking roofs for those who can't afford repairs
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist said rain from the remnants of Fred will be expected over the...
Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred expected to bring rain to Lowcountry next week