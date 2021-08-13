SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released personnel records show the former principal of Berkeley County’s Marrington...
Berkeley Co. middle school principal accused of racially harassing Asian employee
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Goose Creek shooting
The North Charleston Police Department says a missing teenager has returned home.
Missing N. Charleston teen returns home
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Marshall Quanshay Winfield of West Ashley was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting that...
Investigators arrest man for Charleston shooting that killed one, injured three others

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Lawyers for Nathaniel Ford filed a lawsuit against Tail Race Tavern and Justin Robert Chance...
Lawsuit: Moncks Corner bar served underage patron who became intoxicated and shot another customer
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel