SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released personnel records show the former principal of Berkeley County’s Marrington...
Berkeley Co. middle school principal accused of racially harassing Asian employee
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Goose Creek shooting
The North Charleston Police Department says a missing teenager has returned home.
Missing N. Charleston teen returns home
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Marshall Quanshay Winfield of West Ashley was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting that...
Investigators arrest man for Charleston shooting that killed one, injured three others

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Lawyers for Nathaniel Ford filed a lawsuit against Tail Race Tavern and Justin Robert Chance...
Lawsuit: Moncks Corner bar served underage patron who became intoxicated and shot another customer
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel