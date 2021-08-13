Charleston Co. 911 operators will ask callers if anyone at the scene has COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People calling Charleston County 911 operators will be asked if anyone at their location has COVID-19.

Officials with Charleston County government said the extra step does not delay response, but does keep first responders safe.

“This is being implemented to keep our community safe by fighting the spread of COVID-19,” the county said.

According to county officials, the question is being asked due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

