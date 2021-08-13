Deputies investigating after body found in burned-out car at Holly Hill cemetery
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after emergency responders found a body in a burned-out car at a cemetery in the Holly Hill area.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in the early morning hours of Aug. 6 when deputies responded to a cemetery on 946 Target Road for a suspicious car fire.
Firefighters told investigators that they responded to the scene and found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in fire.
Authorities then located a body inside.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.