SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, who died battling COVID-19.

WLOX reports the deputy had been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized in critical condition.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his 6-year-old daughter.

He served the southern Mississippi community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” Havard said. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released personnel records show the former principal of Berkeley County’s Marrington...
Berkeley Co. middle school principal accused of racially harassing Asian employee
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Goose Creek shooting
The North Charleston Police Department says a missing teenager has returned home.
Missing N. Charleston teen returns home
Marshall Quanshay Winfield of West Ashley was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting that...
Investigators arrest man for Charleston shooting that killed one, injured three others
Jacob Preston
Folly Beach Police arrest 20-year-old after chase, crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
Charleston County's first criminal trial heard before a jury resulted in not guilty verdicts...
Man accused of sexual assault of minor found not guilty in jury trial