CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash scene on the Ravenel Bridge that backed up traffic into downtown Charleston cleared just before 8:45 a.m.

The crash blocked two right lanes headed into Mount Pleasant.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured, but the crash backed up traffic past the merge onto Highway 17 from I-26 in Charleston.

