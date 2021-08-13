SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lawsuit challenging end of pre-pandemic unemployment programs dismissed

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit challenging the end of pre-pandemic unemployment programs has been dismissed. The lawsuit challenged the governor’s decision to terminate South Carolina’s participation in optional federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs.

McMaster had ended the states participation after talking with the head of the state department of employment and workforce. The governor said the programs were incentivizing workers to stay at home instead of working.

McMaster says the lawsuit lacked merit from the start and is applauding the court for dismissing the case.

“The Court correctly recognized that this lawsuit lacked merit from the start and appropriately rejected the plaintiffs’ effort to force the State to reenroll in these optional federal unemployment programs,” McMaster said. “I applaud the Court for dismissing this case and declining to reinstate the very payments that helped create the current labor shortage.”

“These supplemental payments were intended to provide short-term assistance to individuals who lost their jobs, through no fault of their own, at the start of the pandemic,” the governor said. “Continuing these supplemental benefits would have converted that emergency aid into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing workers to stay at home rather than applying for one of the over 86,000 open positions in the State of South Carolina. Businesses large and small are fighting to survive and thrive, and they should not have to compete with federal benefits when looking for employees.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released personnel records show the former principal of Berkeley County’s Marrington...
Berkeley Co. middle school principal accused of racially harassing Asian employee
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Goose Creek shooting
The North Charleston Police Department says a missing teenager has returned home.
Missing N. Charleston teen returns home
Marshall Quanshay Winfield of West Ashley was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting that...
Investigators arrest man for Charleston shooting that killed one, injured three others

Latest News

Even though school is about to begin, health experts say there's still time to safely have one...
Planning one last family outing before classes begin? Here’s how to travel safely
Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19
Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19
VIDEO: Lawsuit challenging end of pre-pandemic unemployment programs dismissed
VIDEO: Lawsuit challenging end of pre-pandemic unemployment programs dismissed
VIDEO: COVID hospitalizations in South Carolina
VIDEO: COVID hospitalizations in South Carolina
VIDEO: SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
VIDEO: SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January