Lawsuit: Moncks Corner bar served underage patron who became intoxicated and shot another customer

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Moncks Corner bar after he claims the business served an underage customer who became intoxicated and shot him.

Lawyers for Nathaniel Ford filed a lawsuit against Tail Race Tavern and Justin Robert Chance Pedersen of North Charleston who was arrested and charged in the shooting that happened in the early morning hours of June 30.

According to the Moncks Corner Police Department, Pederson, who was 19-years-old at the time of the incident, shot the victim multiple times while both were behind the tavern located on Barony Street.

The suit states that the tavern served Pederson alcohol causing him to become intoxicated to an extent where he became prone to violent actions. According to the lawsuit, Pedersen suddenly and without warning shot Ford causing permanent damage and injuries.

The tavern is being sued for negligence as lawyers say that the business should have known that Pedersen was not of legal age to drink alcohol, failed to employ bouncers to control Pedersen, and continued to serve Pedersen alcohol when they knew or should have known he was intoxicated.

In addition, lawyers said the business knew or should have known that serving more alcohol to Pedersen when he was intoxicated would increase the danger that Pedersen would act in a violent manner.

Pedersen is also being sued for negligence. Lawyers said that Pedersen consumed alcohol to the point that it left him impaired, and described his conduct at the time of the incident as negligent, reckless and careless.

Ford is asking for a trial by jury.

Justin Pedersen (Hill-Finklea Detention Center)

