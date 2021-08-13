Looking for a companion? The Charleston Animal Society is looking for your help!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says it has more than triple the number of animals they have space to house.

Hundreds of dogs and cats are waiting for a “forever home.” Shelter officials say the summer months are typically crowded, but say this summer is unlike any other.

“We’re taxed beyond anything we’ve ever seen before,” spokesperson Kay Hyman said, “And there’s so many factors, but I think that COVID-19 is a huge part of it.”

The Charleston Animal Society is caring for more than 700 animals, but they only have space for about 230. Most of those dogs and cats are in foster homes, but with more coming in every day, the staff says they just can’t keep up.

Hyman says they need more foster homes, more adoptions and more staff members. She says the shelter is having a hard time hiring and keeping employees. When it comes to helping the animals, Hyman says it’s not just about fostering or adopting; you can also advocate for an animal through your social media.

“You can take them and be their public relations agent, make sure they get a home, help them to get the exposure that they need,” Hyman says. “Because these dogs, they don’t want to be in a cage. They want to be in somebody’s lap.”

The Charleston Animal Society is waiving the fee for adoption so all cats and dogs one year old or older are free to adopt.

Dorchester paws and the Berkeley County Animal Shelter are also overcrowded and are in dire need of help.

Fostering a dog or cat is the best way you can help if you aren’t able to adopt.

