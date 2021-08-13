Lowcountry Veteran awarded new home in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry Veteran and his wife now have a place to call their permanent home and it’s mortgage free.

Jason and Christina Roberts were awarded a new home in the Bradford Pointe Community.

Jason is a retired U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and served his country for 10 years.

The couple were high school sweethearts who met while at Stratford High. They say they are excited to plant their roots back home.

“When you leave the military, it’s a big loss from what you’re used to,” Christina Roberts said. “We grew up military, he went into the military, that’s all we knew. And then when you’re not part of it anymore, you lose a piece of you and you have to rebuild it, and that’s what we’ll do, rebuilding in a different community.”

Jason retired medically in 2011 after sustaining a collapsed lung, broken back a shoulder injury and losing the lower half of his right leg after his Humvee was struck by an IED in Afghanistan in 2009.

The gift comes through a partnership with national homebuilder Pulte Group’s “Built to Honor” program as well as the nonprofit Military Warriors Support Foundation.

