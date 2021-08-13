Man accused of sexual assault of minor found not guilty in jury trial

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first jury trial held in Charleston County since the pandemic began resulted in an acquittal on all charges.

Cretion Patterson, 34, faced multiple charges, including three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The charges stemmed from an alleged incident in July 2016, prosecutors said.

Cretion Patterson was found not guilty on multiple charges this week in the first criminal case heard by a jury in Charleston County since the pandemic began. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

Five years later, Patterson appeared in the first criminal trial Charleston County held before a jury since the pandemic began.

Patterson’s attorney said Thursday a jury found him not guilty on those charges. Jail records confirm his acquittal.

Earlier this week, attorney Susan Williams said such a timeframe for defendants waiting to go to trial is excessive for the accused, victims and family members.

“You’ve got witnesses, experts possibly, victims, defendants, defendants’ family, law enforcement all who have gotten married, divorced, moved, gotten deployed,” she said. “You’ve got all of these things going on, and waiting 5 years for your case to come to court is a very long time.”

Officials with the Charleston County Clerk’s office said in the last year and a half, there have been three trials scheduled. However, court documents show none of those cases ended up going before a jury for trial and instead were continued or the defended pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.