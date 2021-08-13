Mount Pleasant Police announce traffic safety checkpoints

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police plan to conduct traffic safety checkpoints Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Inspector Don Calabrese released the schedule that includes three locations.

The department’s Traffic Safety Team will conduct the checkpoints Friday night into Saturday morning:

Chuck Dawley Boulevard near the Southeastern Spine Institute: 10:30 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Coleman Boulevard at Cliffwood Drive: 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Long Point Road at Belle Point Drive: 1 a.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.