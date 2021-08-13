Tropical Storm Grace, 7th named storm, could form by Saturday, National Hurricane Center says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fred has not yet reached the United States, but the National Hurricane Center is already preparing to track the next possible tropical system of the season.

The National Hurricane Center says its newly classified Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace by Saturday.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, it was centered near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 49.3 West, about 840 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and was moving toward the west near 21 mph.

Forecasters expect this general motion to continue with a gradual decrease in forward speed into early next week.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression Friday night and a tropical storm by Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center will reclassify a disturbance as a potential tropical cyclone when it believes development into a tropical depression will happen within the next 48 hours. That classification allows them to begin regular advisories ahead of such development.

Reclassifying a system as a potential tropical cyclone does not guarantee that it will form into a depression. But it does suggest forecasters believe there is a greater chance it will do so.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.