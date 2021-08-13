Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – The pandemic has forced changes to countless rites of passage over the past year and a half, and as students head back to the classroom this week, parents are upset another one will not happen this year for many young kids across the Lowcountry.

Many schools are temporarily not allowing parents to walk their kindergarteners to the classroom on the first day citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Charleston County School District, the practice was stopped last year because of the pandemic. This year, the district, “strongly discourages schools from permitting parents to walk students to class.”

Anthoney Fralix, a father of two children on James Island, said the tradition is all about helping to establish a healthy routine to start off the school year.

In his case, Fralix says his son, who’s about to start kindergarten at Stiles Point Elementary School, can be shy and apprehensive, so walking him into the classroom and helping him get settled and adjusted would make the transition smoother for everyone.

Fralix also said it doesn’t make sense to him why a tradition like this has to stop but yet hundreds of parents and students can be allowed into the building to meet teachers during a meet-and-greet just days before the school year starts.

“I don’t think the Charleston County School District should be able to make all these decisions on their own without getting parents’ feedback and actually seeing what parents want,” he said. “Everyone has the choice, in my opinion, and if you want to walk your kid, you should be able to walk your kid.”

Charleston County is not alone.

Dorchester District 2 has moved toward encouraging parents and students to attend meet-and-greets a few days before the school year starts. The Berkeley County School District said the decision will be left up to individual principals.

“Principals have to make decisions that are best for their school,” spokesperson Katie Tanner said. “Schools vary in size and layout, so plans will vary.”

