SC Health Department recommends masks, social distancing in classrooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With COVID-19 cases surging in the state, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging parents to have their child wear face coverings in the classroom.

More than 36,000 kids under the age 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, DHEC says.

With many students going back to school in the Palmetto State next week, health professionals are concerned cases could be on the rise.

Since kids under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated yet, DHEC is strongly encouraging students and staff to wear a mask in school buildings.

“Increasingly more and more kids have had experience of knowing friends and family who have gotten very ill or been hospitalized who died so this is a helping your community thing, this is not only keeping themselves safe but it is keeping their friends and family safe,” DHEC Lowcountry Region Medical Director Dr. Katy Richardson said.

DHEC says they believe masks, social distancing, and the use of cohorts in schools will reduce the spread of COVID in schools.

