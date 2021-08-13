SC Lottery
SC man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say

Gary Coble
Gary Coble(Oconee County Sheriff's Office via WYFF)
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man is in jail after deputies say he stole a horse and hid it in a bedroom.

Oconee County deputies said a woman called them on Monday about Gary Chase Coble, Jr. riding a horse down Country Lane in Mountain Rest and taking it inside a house.

Dispatch told deputies that Coble had warrants for his arrest, according to the incident report.

Deputies contacted Coble’s father who met them at his house where the woman saw Coble taking the horse inside.

The father told deputies that it was his home and Coble was not supposed to be there.

The report said the father opened the door of the home and deputies saw horse feces in the living room.

A full-size Quarter Horse was found standing in the middle of a bedroom that Coble was found in, the report said.

“The horse appeared to be calm and I continued following Coble into the bathroom where I was able to successfully place him into custody for the warrants,” the report said.

Deputies were able to find the horse’s owner who did want to press charges.

The owner said the horse was valued at $6,500 and the animal had a red laceration on the front leg that was not there before.

Coble, 31, was charged with stealing livestock.

He also faces other charges related to recent burglaries and thefts, according to deputies.

