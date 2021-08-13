SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500 newly-detected cases of COVID-19, the highest daily total since mid-January.

Friday’s numbers, which reflect data DHEC received on Wednesday, includes 3,585 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 893 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 20 deaths, 15 confirmed and five probable. Five confirmed deaths were listed in Lowcountry Counties, with one each reported in Beaufort, Charleston, and Georgetown Counties and two reported in Dorchester County.

The results came from 32,161 tests conducted with a percent positive of 14.6%, down from 16.2% reported on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 656,313 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 535,121 cases detected using PCR tests and 121,192 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,039 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,847 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,192 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed almost 8.8 million tests since the pandemic began.







