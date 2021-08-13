Tidelands Health opening temporary respiratory clinics amid rising COVID-19 cases

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health said it will open temporary respiratory clinics, reschedule surgeries and supplement frontline staff as COVID-19 cases rise.

Tidelands Health will open temporary respiratory clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown Monday to treat patients with COVID-19-like symptoms, a move the health system hopes will help manage ballooning emergency department volumes. Patients 12 and older who are experiencing respiratory symptoms but who don’t require emergency care should call their Tidelands Health Family Medicine office or 1-866-TIDELANDS to schedule a respiratory clinic appointment.

“Our region is back in a place we’d hoped to never see again,” Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said. “Our friends and neighbors are getting sick at an alarming rate, and our health care professionals are shouldering the burden.

The health system is also postponing and rescheduling some surgeries that are not time-sensitive but require a hospital admission, as both Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital are over 100 percent capacity.

Patients whose surgeries need to be rescheduled will be contacted by their physician’s office. Time-sensitive surgeries and outpatient procedures are proceeding normally.

Spokesperson Jane Arthur said numerous steps are being taken to supplement clinical staffing. Nurses who work in non-clinical roles are being temporarily reassigned to frontline care roles, and the health system is offering incentive pay for team members who work additional shifts.

Clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients also receive supplemental pay. Efforts to secure additional travel nursing staff are underway.

“The strategies we’re implementing will reduce pressure on our health care resources so that we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve,” Resetar said. “We ask for our community’s patience and understanding through this surge, as wait times in our emergency departments and physician offices continue to be longer than normal due to heavy demand.”

Tidelands Health is also expanding efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus through vaccination. The health system, which has administered nearly 80,000 vaccine doses to date, continues to offer walk-in vaccination at three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m - 4 p.m.

Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 Highway 17, Suite 204, Murrells Inlet, Monday-Thursday, 9a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Patients may also receive the vaccine during a regularly scheduled Tidelands Health Family Medicine appointment.

In addition, the Tidelands Health community health resources team offers mobile vaccination clinics at businesses, churches and organizations in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties. To request a no-cost, on-site clinic, an organization should email communitywellness@tidelandshealth.org or call 843-520-8586.

The health system is also closely monitoring FDA authorization of booster shots for certain immunocompromised individuals and will expand vaccination efforts as needed to accommodate additional demand.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and readily available to everyone 12 and older,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs. “Please help us help you. Please get vaccinated.”

In recent weeks, Tidelands Health has seen a significant increase in vaccination numbers, and Harmon said he is hopeful that momentum will continue.

The health system is expanding its monoclonal antibody infusion clinic to accommodate additional patients. To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 600 doses of the promising treatment, which has been shown to reduce a COVID-19 patient’s risk of hospitalization.

The health system says in just six weeks, from June 30 to Aug. 12, the number of COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health went from zero to 43. Twelve of those patients were in critical care and nine were on ventilators, Arthur said.

The number of deaths in COVID-19 impatient deaths also increased, from one reported between June and July to seven already in the month of August.

Tidelands Health officials believe the surge in cases is likely fueled by the highly-contagious Delta variant.

