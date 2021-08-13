SC Lottery
Unique schedule depresses firefighter hourly wages

Firefighter salaries appear to be nearly $20 an hour when in reality they make closer to $10 because of the way they’re scheduled.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You would think rushing into a burning building to save the lives of people trapped inside would merit a living wage - at a minimum. While firefighters can hit salaries of anywhere from $12 to $50 an hour, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average is about $27 an hour.

In the Lowcountry, that average falls to $19.77 an hour or about $41,130 a year. However, those hourly rates can be extremely misleading.

The unique nature of the firefighting profession and those who opt into it is underscored by an even more unique schedule. Generally speaking, firefighters work 24-hour shifts, three days a week with overtime built into their 28-day pay periods.

The typical office employee is scheduled about 2,080 hours a year, while firefighters working this 24-48 (24 hours on, 48 hours off) shift will end up working nearly 900 hours more a year. This means effectively a yearly firefighter salary is not comparable to the salaries of the people who work five days a week for 40 hours.

Now for some real numbers. Mount Pleasant is hiring new firefighters at $36,678.54 a year. For a 40 hour a week employee, that would be an hourly pay rate of about $17.50. However, Mount Pleasant officials confirmed the base rate of pay for a new firefighter is $12.01. The scheduled overtime is what makes their base pay look bigger than they are when looking at the yearly salary.

While that flies in the face of the $11.77 an hour number calculated by the Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina, it’s not too far off. The association argued their case for higher wages at a town council meeting on Tuesday. They say it’s unfortunately that firefighters can get a higher hourly wage by working fast food.

Mount Pleasant officials also note that the number does not include their benefits package.

How does Mount Pleasant stack up against the surrounding areas?

According to Public Safety Director Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach, his firefighters start at $14.55 an hour, which translates to $44,900 a year. Gilreath also says fulltime firefighters have the opportunity to get an extra $14,000 for earning various certificates. For example, an instructor gets an additional $750 and EMT training merits $1,500 more.

North Charleston officials says starting firefighters make $13.59 an hour. Summerville and Goose Creek could not provide a per hour numbers by said their firefighters make $35,519.83 and $40,000 a year respectively. Moncks Corner’s Fire Chief Robert Gass says his fightfighters are bringing in $31,675 with a base pay rate of $10.44 an hour.

The City of Charleston did not respond to our inquiry, but the data from fire fighters association suggests new firefighters in the city bring in $37,259 a year.

