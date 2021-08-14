SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened at the 130 block of Saddlebrook Trail this morning.

They say the victim is 14-year-old Nathanial Johnson who resided in the home, according to Aiken County Coroner Daryll Ables.

At around 11:51 a.m., the sheriff’s office says they received a 911 call saying that one man was shot in is arm and leg, and another man was shot to death.

They say when deputies arrived, they found people inside the house restraining the suspect, 30-year-old Larry Bernard McKie, Jr..

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and Bernard was booked into Aiken County Detention Center.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500...
SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm

Latest News

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies, NCMEC searching for missing Summerville teen
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
BCSO, Coast Guard searching for missing person off Daufuskie Island
The law starts Sunday, but it requires state troopers to only issue warning tickets until...
Move over: SC law allows tickets for slow left lane drivers