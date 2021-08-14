14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened at the 130 block of Saddlebrook Trail this morning.

They say the victim is 14-year-old Nathanial Johnson who resided in the home, according to Aiken County Coroner Daryll Ables.

At around 11:51 a.m., the sheriff’s office says they received a 911 call saying that one man was shot in is arm and leg, and another man was shot to death.

They say when deputies arrived, they found people inside the house restraining the suspect, 30-year-old Larry Bernard McKie, Jr..

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and Bernard was booked into Aiken County Detention Center.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation. Check back for details.

