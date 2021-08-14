BCSO, Coast Guard searching for missing person off Daufuskie Island

SC Lottery
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a missing person off of Daufuskie Island.

In a statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw an adult male jump into the water from a dock near Melrose Landing Road around 7:50 a.m. Saturday and never resurfaced.

Police believe the male to be 51-year-old Craig Lamonte Jones.

Jones is African-American, 6′01″ tall, approximately 200 pounds., bald and may have a goatee.

Witnesses tell police Jones was wearing a blue shirt and shorts when he entered the water.

Authorities are searching the waters off Daufuskie Island by boat and air.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

