SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University Boulevard near Elms Plantation Boulevard in North Charleston at 2:12 a.m. Saturday.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was in a crash Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University Boulevard near Elms Plantation Boulevard in North Charleston at 2:12 a.m. Saturday.

Southern says the deputy was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer police vehicle west on University Boulevard. At the same time a 2017 Nissan Van was traveling east on University Boulevard. Southern says the Nissan attempted to turn left onto Elms Plantation Boulevard and hit the deputy traveling west.

Incident reports state the deputy was wearing a seatbelt but was trapped and suffered injuries. Southern says the deputy was transported to Trident Medical Center.

The driver of the Nissan Van was also wearing a seatbelt and Southern says they were injured and transported to Trident Medical Center as well.

Souther says the Highway Patrol is investigating and they also have their multi-disciplinary accident investigation team on the crash.

Dispatch reported that there were injuries and the scene was still active at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500...
SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm
Gary Coble
SC man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
Charleston County's first criminal trial heard before a jury resulted in not guilty verdicts...
Man accused of sexual assault of minor found not guilty in jury trial

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley family alerted by dogs of house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family Ministries distributing backpacks and school supplies
Organizers say they want to send kids back to school in style, so they’ll be distributing...
Family Ministries distributing backpacks and school supplies
Food Bank Ministry Coordinator Sherman E. Pyatt says Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will...
Charity hosts food distribution in N. Charleston