Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was in a crash Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University Boulevard near Elms Plantation Boulevard in North Charleston at 2:12 a.m. Saturday.

Southern says the deputy was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer police vehicle west on University Boulevard. At the same time a 2017 Nissan Van was traveling east on University Boulevard. Southern says the Nissan attempted to turn left onto Elms Plantation Boulevard and hit the deputy traveling west.

Incident reports state the deputy was wearing a seatbelt but was trapped and suffered injuries. Southern says the deputy was transported to Trident Medical Center.

The driver of the Nissan Van was also wearing a seatbelt and Southern says they were injured and transported to Trident Medical Center as well.

Souther says the Highway Patrol is investigating and they also have their multi-disciplinary accident investigation team on the crash.

Dispatch reported that there were injuries and the scene was still active at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

