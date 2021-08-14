Bucs open 2021 Fall Camp Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern football opened its 2021 Fall Camp Saturday morning under third-year head coach Autry Denson as the Buccaneers officially began preparations for the upcoming season.

CSU will be in helmets and shorts for the next few practice sessions, before transitioning to full pads in the middle of next week. The Bucs will continue building toward opening kickoff September 11 against crosstown rival The Citadel on ESPN+ from Johnson Hagood Stadium.

CSU was picked fourth overall in the conference’s preseason poll as announced by the Big South over the summer with one first place vote and 85 total points.

The Bucs return impressive depth across the field with three players earning preseason All-Conference nods – Shaundre Mims, Ethan Ray and Cody Cline – while Mims earned national recognition on various preseason All-American teams.

All CSU practices are closed to the general public.