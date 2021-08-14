Charity hosts food distribution in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Food Bank Ministry says there will be a food giveaway happening in North Charleston.

Food Bank Ministry Coordinator Sherman E. Pyatt says Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will host the food giveaway Saturday.

Pyatt says the food will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2416 Meeting Street Rd in North Charleston.

