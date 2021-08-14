The Citadel welcomes freshmen on Matriculation Day 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel officially welcomed its Class of 2025 as part of Matriculation Day.

As parents dropped off their children, the 700 new cadets checked in to the barracks and began their journey as freshmen.

Officials with The Citadel say 55% of freshmen are from South Carolina. The other 45% of cadets represent 33 states and 10 countries.

“Our mission here is to develop principal leaders— men and women of virtue and character—and return those servant leaders back into society,” The Citadel Commandant of Cadets Col. Tom Gordon said. “The Citadel is designed with four pillars in our development model. There’s the military pillar, there’s the academic pillar, there’s the character pill, and there’s the fitness pillar. We erect these pillars in four stages. The freshman, the knob year, is the foundational stage and it’s probably the most important.”

Gordon said there are COVID precautions in place, including requiring upperclassmen to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test or proof of infection in the last 90 days.

There were also more than 100 volunteers, who are parents of upperclassmen, helping move in the freshmen.

