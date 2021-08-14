SC Lottery
Deputies, NCMEC searching for missing Summerville teen

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Summerville.(NCMEC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 15-year-old Summerville girl.

Breonna Dubberly has been missing since Tuesday, officials said.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 129 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say she may go by the name Bre and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

