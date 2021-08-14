SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family Ministries distributing backpacks and school supplies

Organizers say they want to send kids back to school in style, so they’ll be distributing...
Organizers say they want to send kids back to school in style, so they’ll be distributing backpacks and school supplies.(WYMT)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tricounty Family Ministries is sending children back to school with supplies and COVID vaccines.

Tricounty Family Ministries says they are holding a Back to School celebration and COVID vaccine clinic.

Organizers say they want to send kids back to school in style, so they’ll be distributing backpacks and school supplies.

The new backpacks distributed will be filled with a pencil box, Crayons, colored pencils, washable markers, No. 2 pencils, pencil grips, pencil sharpener, glue sticks, erasers, index cards, blunt-tipped scissors, plastic folders, wide-ruled notebook or pad, tissues, backpack, assorted construction paper, lunch box or bag and a ruler.

Tricounty Family Ministries says their event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2105 Cosgrove Avenue in North Charleston.

Children and their families will be greeted with food, fun and the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, organizers say.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500...
SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm
Gary Coble
SC man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
Charleston County's first criminal trial heard before a jury resulted in not guilty verdicts...
Man accused of sexual assault of minor found not guilty in jury trial

Latest News

Food Bank Ministry Coordinator Sherman E. Pyatt says Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will...
Charity hosts food distribution in N. Charleston
When firefighters arrived, they say they found the fire that had started in the rear of the...
West Ashley family alerted by dogs of house fire
Lowcountry restaurants are back on track with full-service but as COVID-19 cases increase in...
Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
VIDEO: Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
VIDEO: Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions