Family Ministries distributing backpacks and school supplies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tricounty Family Ministries is sending children back to school with supplies and COVID vaccines.

Organizers say they want to send kids back to school in style, so they’ll be distributing backpacks and school supplies.

The new backpacks distributed will be filled with a pencil box, Crayons, colored pencils, washable markers, No. 2 pencils, pencil grips, pencil sharpener, glue sticks, erasers, index cards, blunt-tipped scissors, plastic folders, wide-ruled notebook or pad, tissues, backpack, assorted construction paper, lunch box or bag and a ruler.

Tricounty Family Ministries says their event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2105 Cosgrove Avenue in North Charleston.

Children and their families will be greeted with food, fun and the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, organizers say.

