FIRST ALERT: Two tropical systems and rain chances on the increase!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking Fred and Grace in the tropics and tropical moisture which will lead to a better rain chance over the upcoming days! A trough will shift toward the coast this morning increasing the chance of a few showers and storms on our Saturday. Otherwise, we expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 90 degrees. If you dodge the rain today, you’ll have another opportunity tomorrow and an even better shot at getting rain early next week. Tropical moisture will steadily increase over the next few days leading to a better chance of tropical downpours that could lead to minor flooding early in the week. We also expect more clouds which will bring the temperatures down a bit for next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Fred looks weak and disorganized as it begins to move into the Gulf of Mexico. Fred will likely restrengthen a bit as it heads toward the northern Gulf coast. Fred will make landfall between the Panhandle of Florida and Biloxi, Mississippi. All inland impacts will be across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Tropical Storm Grace formed at 5AM Saturday morning east of the Lesser Antilles. Grace has the potential of strengthening as it moves westward dependent on how much land interaction it has with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba. More land interaction=weaker system(like Fred). Grace should be located near Cuba or South Florida by Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

