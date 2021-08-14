SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Two tropical systems and rain chances on the increase!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking Fred and Grace in the tropics and tropical moisture which will lead to a better rain chance over the upcoming days! A trough will shift toward the coast this morning increasing the chance of a few showers and storms on our Saturday. Otherwise, we expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 90 degrees. If you dodge the rain today, you’ll have another opportunity tomorrow and an even better shot at getting rain early next week. Tropical moisture will steadily increase over the next few days leading to a better chance of tropical downpours that could lead to minor flooding early in the week. We also expect more clouds which will bring the temperatures down a bit for next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Fred looks weak and disorganized as it begins to move into the Gulf of Mexico. Fred will likely restrengthen a bit as it heads toward the northern Gulf coast. Fred will make landfall between the Panhandle of Florida and Biloxi, Mississippi. All inland impacts will be across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Tropical Storm Grace formed at 5AM Saturday morning east of the Lesser Antilles. Grace has the potential of strengthening as it moves westward dependent on how much land interaction it has with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba. More land interaction=weaker system(like Fred). Grace should be located near Cuba or South Florida by Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500...
SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm
Gary Coble
SC man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
Charleston County's first criminal trial heard before a jury resulted in not guilty verdicts...
Man accused of sexual assault of minor found not guilty in jury trial

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
The Lowcountry is expected to get rain starting late Sunday into Monday morning as Tropical...
Rain expected for S.C. next week as Tropical Depression Fred makes its way to U.S.
VIDEO: Rain expected for S.C. next week as Tropical Depression Fred makes its way to U.S.
VIDEO: Rain expected for S.C. next week as Tropical Depression Fred makes its way to U.S.
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm