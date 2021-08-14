Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock quarterback and projected starter Luke Doty injured his foot in practice on Friday, sources told WIS.

In a press conference Saturday, head coach Shane Beamer said the injury was not as severe as expected. Original reports said Doty suffered a mid-foot fracture.

Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.

“Thank God it’s not as serious as we thought,” Beamer said. “He’s questionable, I would say, for the first game. It is not season-ending. He’s in great spirits, he was out here today at the scrimmage. He left to get some rehab work done to accelerate that process.”

The injury took place when he was accidentally stepped on.

He is scheduled to have scans Saturday and be evaluated by doctors.

Carolina will open the season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois and likely have two possibilities into the starter role if Doty is not available.

The two options are redshirt transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier. Brown transferred in from FCS Saint Francis and Gauthier was a 3-star prospect out of Georgia.

