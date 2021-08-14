SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released personnel records show the former principal of Berkeley County’s Marrington...
Berkeley Co. middle school principal accused of racially harassing Asian employee
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Goose Creek shooting
The North Charleston Police Department says a missing teenager has returned home.
Missing N. Charleston teen returns home
Marshall Quanshay Winfield of West Ashley was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting that...
Investigators arrest man for Charleston shooting that killed one, injured three others

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Officials: Northwest heat may have killed 1; ER visits spike
The Lowcountry is expected to get rain starting late Sunday into Monday morning as Tropical...
Rain expected for S.C. next week as Tropical Depression Fred makes its way to U.S.
Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m....
Lightning strikes near 7 hikers on Grandfather Mountain, 4 injured