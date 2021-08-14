SC Lottery
Lightning strikes near 7 hikers on Grandfather Mountain, 4 injured

Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m. Friday.
Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m. Friday.
Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m. Friday.(WITN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say seven people were impacted, with four suffering injuries after a lightning strike at Grandfather Mountain on Friday.

Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m. Friday.

Grandfather Mountain officials say seven hikers around MacRae Peak felt the effects of the nearby lightning strike after a storm came up abruptly.

Officials say four of the hikers suffered injuries but all seven were able to evacuate the trail on foot.

Officials say one person who fell and seriously injured their head was able to walk off the trail to the ambulance where they were further assessed and taken to a nearby hospital.

Another person suffered burns from the lightning. All other injuries from this incident were considered “minor” according to the National Weather Service.

The incident was on Grandfather Mountain State Park property but a team of individuals from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation (the nonprofit that runs the adjacent attraction) did assist with the incident, as well as a number of other local emergency management groups.

Officials did not provide any other information about this incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

