Move over: SC law allows tickets for slow left lane drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A law requiring drivers in South Carolina to only use the left lane of a freeway for passing is about to go into effect.

The law starts Sunday, but it requires state troopers to only issue warning tickets until mid-November. After that, violators face a $25 fine that won’t include points on driver’s licenses.

The General Assembly passed the new law this spring. Supporters have long complained about slower traffic staying in the left lane of interstates and other freeways, preventing traffic from flowing.

The new law does have several exceptions to the left lane only for passing rule, including traffic and congestion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.