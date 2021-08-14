RiverDogs Run Away From Pelicans 11-4 for Third Straight Win

Myrtle Beach, SC - A close game turned into a blowout in the final two innings as the Charleston RiverDogs earned an 11-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field. The victory was the third straight in the series for the RiverDogs and the team’s 63rd of the season, the most in Minor League Baseball. Myrtle Beach (43-45) struck first against Sandy Gaston in the opening inning. Yohendrick Pinango reached base with a one-out single and moved to second on a groundball by Jordan Nwogu.

Following a walk to Matt Mervis, Pablo Aliendo punched a line drive up the middle to score Pinango and give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead. As they did all night, the RiverDogs (63-24) would respond to Myrtle Beach’s run with a crooked number in the next inning. Diego Infante tied the game with a leadoff home run in the second and Abiezel Ramirez drove in another by legging out an infield single with a runner at third to put the RiverDogs on top. The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning, with the RiverDogs building a 3-1 lead in the top half on Patrick Merino’s RBI single through the middle.

In the bottom half, Nwogu beat out an infield hit with a man on third base to pull the Pelicans back within one. RBI singles by Infante and Alexander Ovalles in the fifth made it a 5-2 game. However, the Pelicans clawed back with two runs in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one. The RiverDogs committed two errors in the inning, leading directly to the second run scoring. Myrtle Beach called on one of their best relievers, Jose Almonte, in the eighth to try and keep the game within reach.

The right-hander walked two of the first three hitters he faced, setting the stage for Osleivis Basabe at the top of the order. The shortstop punched a line drive just inside the first base line and into the corner for a two-run double that gave the RiverDogs breathing room. In the ninth, Charleston added on with run-producing singles from Ovalles, Merino and Lopez. That four-run outburst resulted in a position player coming in to pitch for the second straight night.

This time it was first baseman Matt Warkentin, who retired both hitters he faced. Infante finished the game 3-4 with a home run and two runs batted in. Jonathan Embry also had three hits, including two doubles, as he extended his hitting streak to nine games. Basabe and Ovalles also finished with multiple hits as the team collected 14 total. On the mound, Gaston went 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on six hits.

Graeme Stinson earned the win as the first man out of the bullpen. The lefty worked 3.0 innings and surrendered two runs, one earned, on three hits. The save was recorded by Hector Figueroa with 2.0 scoreless innings of work.

The RiverDogs need one more victory this weekend in Myrtle Beach to win a tenth consecutive series. Their next opportunity will come on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Luis Moncada (5-1, 2.78) will take his turn in the RiverDogs rotation, while the Pelicans roll out LHP D.J. Herz (2-4, 3.78).