SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

West Ashley family alerted by dogs of house fire

When firefighters arrived, they say they found the fire that had started in the rear of the...
When firefighters arrived, they say they found the fire that had started in the rear of the house extended to the second floor.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say that two people were alerted of a fire in their home after their two dogs noticed smoke and started barking.

St. Andrews Fire Department Captain Kevin A. Berkel says that firefighters from St. Andrews and the City of Charleston were dispatched to a structure fire at 9:28 p.m. Friday. He says that fire was in the back of a two-story, single-family home in the 1500 block of South Pinebark Lane in West Ashley. That is off of Ashley Hall Road near the Ashley Hall Manor neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found the fire that had started in the rear of the house extended to the second floor.

Berkel says crews extinguished the fire that originated in an enclosed sunroom at the rear of the home. He says the two occupants of the home were alerted of the fire by the family dogs and one person was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for smoke inhalation.

One of the dogs escaped on its own and Berkel says the other was rescued by firefighters.

The St. Andrews Fire Marshal responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire, but Berkel says the fire was found to originate from an overloaded extension cord. It has been ruled accidental and no other injuries were reported, Berkel said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500...
SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm
Gary Coble
SC man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
Charleston County's first criminal trial heard before a jury resulted in not guilty verdicts...
Man accused of sexual assault of minor found not guilty in jury trial

Latest News

Lowcountry restaurants are back on track with full-service but as COVID-19 cases increase in...
Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
VIDEO: Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
VIDEO: Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
Many schools are temporarily not allowing parents to walk their kindergarteners to the...
Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19 restrictions
Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19
Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19