West Ashley family alerted by dogs of house fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say that two people were alerted of a fire in their home after their two dogs noticed smoke and started barking.

St. Andrews Fire Department Captain Kevin A. Berkel says that firefighters from St. Andrews and the City of Charleston were dispatched to a structure fire at 9:28 p.m. Friday. He says that fire was in the back of a two-story, single-family home in the 1500 block of South Pinebark Lane in West Ashley. That is off of Ashley Hall Road near the Ashley Hall Manor neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found the fire that had started in the rear of the house extended to the second floor.

Berkel says crews extinguished the fire that originated in an enclosed sunroom at the rear of the home. He says the two occupants of the home were alerted of the fire by the family dogs and one person was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for smoke inhalation.

One of the dogs escaped on its own and Berkel says the other was rescued by firefighters.

The St. Andrews Fire Marshal responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire, but Berkel says the fire was found to originate from an overloaded extension cord. It has been ruled accidental and no other injuries were reported, Berkel said.

