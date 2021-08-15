SC Lottery
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head Island Saturday.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C., (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head Island Saturday.

According to police, one body was found in the Spanish Wells Plantation area early Saturday morning after they received a call about a suspicious vehicle.

The body was found on Bram’s Point Road near bushes and a wall surround a home.

The second body was found on the side of Sagebrush Lane.

Police say there are no signs of foul play or suspects for both incidents.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

