BACK TO SCHOOL 101: Lowcountry school district bus routes, bell schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry school districts welcome students back to the classroom this week.

Districts have provided resources for parents, including bus routes, bell schedules and cafeteria menus. Some districts have made more resources available than others.

Here is a list, by district, of the resources available for parents:

Charleston County School District

Charleston County students return to the classroom on Wednesday.

Important links:

The school district has a mobile app available for parents. Click here to download the app to your mobile device. It is designed to give parents, students, and the community can find the latest news and information using their smartphones and mobile devices.

Berkeley County School District

Berkeley County students return to the classroom on Monday.

Important links:

Parents can track bus delays for their children’s buses online.

Dorchester County School District 2

Dorchester District 2 students return to the classroom on Monday.

Important links:

Dorchester County School District 4

Dorchester District 4 students return to class on Wednesday.

Important links:

Parents can sign up to receive smartphone alerts for any changes or updates to their children’s bus routes.

Colleton County School District

Colleton County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

Williamsburg County School District

Williamsburg County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

Georgetown County School District

Georgetown County students return to class on Wednesday.

Important links:

Beaufort County School District

Beaufort County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

Orangeburg County School District

Orangeburg County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

