SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

BACK TO SCHOOL 101: Lowcountry school district bus routes, bell schedules

Districts have provided resources for parents, including bus routes, bell schedules and...
Districts have provided resources for parents, including bus routes, bell schedules and cafeteria menus.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry school districts welcome students back to the classroom this week.

Districts have provided resources for parents, including bus routes, bell schedules and cafeteria menus. Some districts have made more resources available than others.

Here is a list, by district, of the resources available for parents:

Charleston County School District

Charleston County students return to the classroom on Wednesday.

Important links:

The school district has a mobile app available for parents. Click here to download the app to your mobile device. It is designed to give parents, students, and the community can find the latest news and information using their smartphones and mobile devices.

Berkeley County School District

Berkeley County students return to the classroom on Monday.

Important links:

Parents can track bus delays for their children’s buses online.

Dorchester County School District 2

Dorchester District 2 students return to the classroom on Monday.

Important links:

Dorchester County School District 4

Dorchester District 4 students return to class on Wednesday.

Important links:

Parents can sign up to receive smartphone alerts for any changes or updates to their children’s bus routes.

Colleton County School District

Colleton County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

Williamsburg County School District

Williamsburg County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

Georgetown County School District

Georgetown County students return to class on Wednesday.

Important links:

Beaufort County School District

Beaufort County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

Orangeburg County School District

Orangeburg County students return to class on Monday.

Important links:

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash
Lowcountry restaurants are back on track with full-service but as COVID-19 cases increase in...
Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies, NCMEC searching for missing Summerville teen

Latest News

SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family Ministries distributing backpacks and school supplies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: The Citadel welcomes freshmen on Matriculation Day 2021
Many schools are temporarily not allowing parents to walk their kindergarteners to the...
Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19 restrictions