Burton Fire, Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office train teachers on emergency response and care

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made a visit to public schools in the Burton district last week to educate teachers on responding to school violence and providing emergency care to injured students.

Firefighters and deputies visited six of the seven schools in the district during their teacher training sessions. There are plans to visit the seventh school later.

Officials say part of the training included deputies presenting a brief civilian response to active shooting events class to teachers. SSgt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office taught teachers techniques to avoid, deny and defend in the event of an active shooting event and firefighters provided training on treating critical injuries while waiting for professional responders to arrive.

Officials say 300 JACOB’s Kits were installed throughout the six schools to provide teachers with a bleeding control kit to use in the event of an emergency.

The Burton Fire Department says the program is part of their community risk reduction programs and that they are continually analyzing community risks and designing programs to teach the public prevention and responses to emergency situations.

Burton fire officials say that a school shooting is a “low frequency, high risk event” and that they were happy support student safety programs by providing training to the teachers.

