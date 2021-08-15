SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Burton Fire, Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office train teachers on emergency response and care

SSgt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office leads teachers through a civilian...
SSgt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office leads teachers through a civilian response to active shooting events class in Burton.(Burton Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made a visit to public schools in the Burton district last week to educate teachers on responding to school violence and providing emergency care to injured students.

Firefighters and deputies visited six of the seven schools in the district during their teacher training sessions. There are plans to visit the seventh school later.

Officials say part of the training included deputies presenting a brief civilian response to active shooting events class to teachers. SSgt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office taught teachers techniques to avoid, deny and defend in the event of an active shooting event and firefighters provided training on treating critical injuries while waiting for professional responders to arrive.

Officials say 300 JACOB’s Kits were installed throughout the six schools to provide teachers with a bleeding control kit to use in the event of an emergency.

The Burton Fire Department says the program is part of their community risk reduction programs and that they are continually analyzing community risks and designing programs to teach the public prevention and responses to emergency situations.

Burton fire officials say that a school shooting is a “low frequency, high risk event” and that they were happy support student safety programs by providing training to the teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash
Lowcountry restaurants are back on track with full-service but as COVID-19 cases increase in...
Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies, NCMEC searching for missing Summerville teen

Latest News

Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Troopers arrest man after Saturday morning crash that injured deputy
North Carolina is child bride destination; bill could end it
Districts have provided resources for parents, including bus routes, bell schedules and...
BACK TO SCHOOL 101: Lowcountry school district bus routes, bell schedules
The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Daufuskie Island