Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Daufuskie Island

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in...
The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in the water on the north side of Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, Aug. 14, 2021. Partner agencies have also been assisting with the search for the missing man. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)(United States Coast Guard)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard says they have suspended their search for a 51-year-old man who went missing near Daufuskie Island Saturday.

Authorities say the searched more than 20 square nautical miles for approximately ten hours for Craig Lamonte Jones. Jones is described as a 6 feet 1 inch tall Black male, bald and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders received the notification around 8 a.m. Saturday from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating Jones jumped into the water from the pier near Melrose Landing Road and was not seen resurfacing.

“The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, used all available assets and means to search for Mr. Jones in the Cooper River yesterday,” Lt. j.g. Allison Rychtanek, a search and rescue controller for Sector Charleston Command Center, said. “Due to the nature of the waterway and the duration of daytime searches, the Coast Guard, unfortunately, had to suspend its search, pending any further developments.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit and Daufuskie Island Fire Department are also searching for Jones.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

