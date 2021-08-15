SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ex-South Carolina teacher guilty in Georgia child sex case

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville,...
Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Prosecutors say a former teacher in South Carolina has admitted to contacting a Georgia girl who was under 18 with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

When he was arrested in February, he was a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School in Ridge Spring, South Carolina. He has since been fired.

Prosecutors say that during a sex trafficking investigation into other people, FBI agents discovered that Grantham had traveled from South Carolina to Columbia County, Georgia, in July 2019 to engage in sexual activity with the girl after contacting her online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash
Lowcountry restaurants are back on track with full-service but as COVID-19 cases increase in...
Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies, NCMEC searching for missing Summerville teen
Lawyers for Nathaniel Ford filed a lawsuit against Tail Race Tavern and Justin Robert Chance...
Lawsuit: Moncks Corner bar served underage patron who became intoxicated and shot another customer

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant girl’s wish granted with parade, golf cart
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know