FIRST ALERT: Watching two tropical systems with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of high pressure in the Atlantic will funnel tropical moisture into the area this weekend, leading to a better chance of rain and storms. We also expect more clouds which will keep temperatures below average this weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. High temperatures will stay in the 80′s for most of next week with more cloud cover and higher than normal shower and storm coverage with more tropical moisture. Minor flooding is possible, especially for areas that see several rounds of showers and storms. We return to a more seasonable pattern late next week with highs near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: The remnants of Fred is disorganized as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Fred will likely restrengthen back into a tropical storm as it heads toward the northern Gulf coast. Fred will make landfall between the Panhandle of Florida and coastal Mississippi late Monday/early Tuesday. All inland impacts will be across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Tropical Storm Grace is east of the Lesser Antilles. Grace has the potential of strengthening as it moves westward dependent on how much land interaction it has with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba. More land interaction would mean a weaker system (like Fred). Grace should be located near Cuba or South Florida by Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 75.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Likely. High 90, Low 77.

