Mount Pleasant girl gets parade, golf cart

Madelyn Munsell wished for a golf cart so she could ride around, see new places and make...
Madelyn Munsell wished for a golf cart so she could ride around, see new places and make friends in her neighborhood.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-year-old Mount Pleasant girl’s wish came true Saturday.

Madelyn Munsell wished for a golf cart so she could ride around, see new places and make friends in her neighborhood.

Garrett’s Golf Carts customized a special hot pink golf cart for her with a special harness.

The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments and Charleston Police officers all came to help with a parade while neighbors and friends drove by to wave hello and see the new golf cart.

Madelyn’s parents say she loves the new golf cart and doesn’t want to get out of it.

