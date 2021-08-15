SC Lottery
New commissioner for SC board that oversees roads agency

William Dukes will be the representative for the 2nd Congressional District for the board that oversees the agency in charge of building and maintaining South Carolina's 41,000 miles of state roads.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The owner of a Columbia restaurant has been named the newest commissioner on the South Carolina Department of Transportation board.

William Dukes will be the representative for the 2nd Congressional District for the board that oversees the agency in charge of building and maintaining South Carolina’s 41,000 miles of state roads. Dukes owns Blue Marlin Restaurant and is a founder of Honor Flight SC.

Dukes replaces businessman and former state Rep. John Burriss who served two years before retiring from the board in April.

SCDOT board members from congressional districts are appointed by the governor and must be approved by the legislative delegations from the district.

