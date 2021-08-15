SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Carolina is child bride destination; bill could end it

Of the state’s child marriages through 2019, 93% involved adult spouses.
(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has recently developed a dubious reputation: as a regional destination for adults who want to marry children.

State lawmakers are nearing the passage of a bill that could dampen the state’s appeal as the go-to place to bring child brides.

The proposed legislation would raise the minimum marriage age from 14 to 16 and limit the age difference between a 16-year-old and their spouse to four years.

A study by the International Center for Research on Women estimates that nearly 8,800 minors were listed on marriage licenses in North Carolina from 2000-2015.

That places the state among the top five with child marriages during that period. Of the state’s child marriages through 2019, 93% involved adult spouses.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash
Lowcountry restaurants are back on track with full-service but as COVID-19 cases increase in...
Lowcountry restaurant brings back COVID-19 precautions
Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies, NCMEC searching for missing Summerville teen

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they have arrested a man in connection to a Saturday...
Troopers arrest man after Saturday morning crash that injured deputy
Districts have provided resources for parents, including bus routes, bell schedules and...
BACK TO SCHOOL 101: Lowcountry school district bus routes, bell schedules
The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Daufuskie Island
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island