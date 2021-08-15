SC Lottery
RiverDogs Drop 6-4 Decision to Myrtle Beach

Charleston RiverDogs (Source: RiverDogs)
By RiverDogs Media Relations
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Myrtle Beach, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored three runs in the opening frame, fell behind in the middle innings and then scored the game’s final three runs to beat the Charleston RiverDogs 6-4 on Saturday night at TicketReturn.com Field.

Josh Wetzel’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning turned out to be the decisive swing for the Pelicans. A defensive miscue by the RiverDogs set the stage for Myrtle Beach (44-45) to grab the early advantage.  Johan Lopez committed a throwing error on leadoff batter Joseu Huma’s groundball to third to open the bottom of the first. Huma moved to second on a wild pitch and was joined on base by Jordan Nwogu after he worked a walk. 

A double from Matt Mervis scored one run and Pablo Aliendo added another with a sacrifice fly to right.  Before the inning ended, Jonathan Sierra grounded an infield single off of Luis Moncada’s leg to make it 3-0. 

The RiverDogs (63-25) scratched across two runs in the third inning when D.J. Herz hit Michael Berglund with a pitch and walked Alika Williams to set the table. Osleivis Basabe drove in the initial run with a sacrifice fly to right and Jonathan Embry followed with a roller through the right side to score another cutting the deficit to 3-2. The sixth inning featured a pair of lead changes. 

First, Patrick Merino tied the game with a solo home run to left-center, his first as a a member of the RiverDogs.  Later in the frame, Luis Leon walked and moved to second on a base hit from Berglund.  Williams cashed in with a line drive single to left that handed the RiverDogs their only lead at 4-3.  That lead was short-lived with Wetzel driving an 0-2 pitch from Jose Lopez over the left field wall to put Myrtle Beach back on top 5-4 in the bottom of the inning. 

Another sacrifice fly from Aliendo in the seventh made it 6-4. No player in the contest finished the game with more than one hit.  Williams and Embry extended hitting streaks to 11 and 10 games, respectively, with RBI singles. Moncada departed after 2.1 innings, having allowed three unearned runs on three hits and three walks.  Lopez took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits in 4.2 innings. 

Steffon Moore retired all three hitters he faced with two strikeouts in the eighth inning. 

The RiverDogs have another chance to secure a tenth consecutive series win on Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. in the series finale. LHP Ian Seymour (1-0, 3.08) will make his second start of the series for the RiverDogs against Myrtle Beach RHP Daniel Palencia (0-0, 3.00).

