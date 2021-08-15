SC Lottery
Troopers arrest man after Saturday morning crash that injured deputy

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they have arrested a man in connection to a Saturday morning crash that injured two, including a Berkeley County deputy.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they have arrested a man in connection to a Saturday morning crash that injured two, including a Berkeley County deputy.

Judd Novak, 49, of North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm, according to Cpl. Matt Southern.

Southern says Novak was taken into custody following his release from the hospital due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Novak was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The accident is still under investigation.

